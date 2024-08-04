Public-friendly sale counters set up at markets: DC

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that public-friendly sale counters have been set up at vegetable and fruit markets to offer relief to the masses. During his visit to the sale counter on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner said that the public-friendly sale counters had been set up on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to provide relief to the masses. He said that the fruits and vegetables were being offered to masses at wholesale rates and uninterrupted supply of the products was being monitored through these counters. He said that all assistant commissioners have been directed to ensure strict monitoring of the counters. He maintained that as per the directives of the provincial government, maximum steps were being taken to offer facilities to the masses.