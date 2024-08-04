Sunday, August 04, 2024
Restoration work underway for flood-damaged bridge on Mansehra-Naran road

Web Desk
2:32 PM | August 04, 2024
National

Efforts to restore the bridge damaged by recent flooding at Mahandri on the Mansehra-Naran road (N-15) are progressing rapidly. National Highway Authority (NHA) Spokesperson Dr. Sohail Aftab announced that a pedestrian path has been reestablished in Mahandri Bazar.

The NHA is also working diligently to ensure vehicular traffic can pass through the Compact 200 Bridge.

The expedited restoration follows emergency measures directed by NHA Chairman Shehryar Sultan, who recently visited the site to assess the damage and oversee the repair work.

