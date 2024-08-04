Sargodha Commissioner inspects under-construction flyover

SARGODHA - Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, along with Deputy Commissioner (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan, inspected the under-construction 47 Pull flyover. They reviewed the quality and pace of work, among other matters. Highways, FESCO, Cantonment Board, PTCL, SNGPL, and Municipal Corporation officials were called to the site for a detailed briefing on the progress of their respective responsibilities. SNGPL officials informed them that all line shifting work had been completed. FESCO officials stated that all poles at the flyover site had been removed and relocated, and wire installation work would commence from Monday and it was expected to be completed within 20 days. Cantonment Board officials reported that the sewer line from the diving point to Qainchi Morr had been shifted and only the connection work remains, which would be completed in the next two weeks. XEN Highways Farman Maken stated that an additional Rs. 27.5 million had been released for the flyover, and work was progressing as per schedule. It was revealed that a private bakery had constructed a building on the 47-bridge site, contrary to the approved map, which was hindering the construction of the adjacent road. The Commissioner ordered the bakery owner to rectify the construction within seven days according to the approved map, warning of legal action in case of non-compliance. Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed all departments to take necessary measures to maintain traffic flow on both sides of the under-construction flyover.

He also met with shopkeepers and instructed them to remove any encroachments on the storm drain, warning of municipal action in case of non-compliance. He emphasized the need to expedite measures for the drainage of rainwater on both sides of the University Road.