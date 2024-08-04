Sargodha University hosts second conference on ‘Future of Education 2024’

SARGODHA - To explore the changing landscape of education, tackle upcoming challenges, and uncover opportunities, the University of Sargodha (UoS) hosted its second conference on the “Future of Education 2024” in Nathia Gali on Friday. Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, the Vice Chancellor of UoS, presided over the conference. Speakers included Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, former Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor of Emerson University Multan, Prof. Dr. Habib Bukhari, Vice Chancellor of Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Vice Chancellor of Baba Guru Nanak University, Prof. Dr. Javed Akhter, Vice Chancellor University of Sahiwal, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamra, Vice Chancellor MNS University of Engineering & Technology Multan, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor UoS, deans, directors, and various heads of departments from the UoS. The conference, which comprised technical sessions and discussions, was aimed at shaping the future of education in Pakistan.

Unveiling a comprehensive 5-year strategic plan to achieve academic excellence, and research & innovation was one of the conference’s highlights.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of planning in achieving educational excellence. “Our goal is to foster an environment that promotes academic excellence, innovative research, internationalization, and meaningful community engagement. This strategic plan will serve as a roadmap for the next five years, guiding us towards our objectives,” he stated.

The conference featured keynote presentations from the respective Deans of eight faculties and directors of various departments. Each presentation focused on different aspects of the strategic plan, highlighting the university’s commitment to implementing these goals. Emphasizing the importance of collaboration among educational institutions for shared goals, guests of honor stressed the need for continuous innovation in teaching methodologies, internationalization, and community service. They also highlighted the need for universities to embrace new technologies and pedagogical strategies to provide students with the best possible education. The conference concluded with a note of thanks from Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, who expressed his gratitude to all participants and contributors. Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas presented appreciation certificates to all participants.