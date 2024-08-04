Sunday, August 04, 2024
SBP’s 10&U Mini Tennis Summer Camp concludes successfully

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2024
LAHORE   -   The 10&Under Mini Tennis Summer Camp, organized by the Sports Board Punjab (SBP), concluded on Saturday at the purpose-built Mini Tennis Complex at Nishtar Park International Tennis Centre. The camp was led by former Pakistan Davis Cup player Tayyab Iftikhar under the Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) program. The closing ceremony featured Pakistan’s former Davis Cup player and PLTA Senior Vice President, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), as the guest of honor. During the prize distribution ceremony, Rashid Malik praised the efforts of Tayyab Iftikhar in promoting tennis at the grassroots level. He encouraged parents to enroll their children at the International Standard Tennis Centre, highlighting the significant educational opportunities that tennis can provide, particularly in the United States. Malik expressed hope that, with the right support and encouragement, young Pakistani players could one day bring great honor to the country through tennis.

The camp aimed to nurture young talent and introduce them to the sport, laying a strong foundation for future growth and success.

