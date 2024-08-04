Kolahoo, a small town located 120 kilometers west of Turbat in the Makran division of Balochistan, has a population of approximately 10,000 residents. Despite its proximity to the district headquarters of Kech, the town faces numerous challenges, including poor health conditions, inadequate road infrastructure, and a scarcity of clean drinking water. However, the most pressing concern for the residents of Kolahoo is the severe schooling crisis, which has far-reaching implications for the town’s future development and the well-being of its children.

The schooling crisis in Kolahoo is particularly dire, with the region being one of the most educationally deprived areas in district Kech. The town grapples with a multitude of issues related to poor schooling, including a severe shortage of qualified teachers, inadequate classrooms, insufficient toilet facilities, and a lack of textbooks for students. These challenges have resulted in a subpar education system, hindering the academic growth and future prospects of the local children.

According to a local resident, Kolahoo has only one high school, which struggles to provide adequate education due to a significant annual increase in enrolment. The school faces a severe shortage of essential facilities, including classrooms, further exacerbating the crisis. While it is widely acknowledged that providing basic necessities like classrooms and other essential infrastructure is crucial to addressing the schooling crisis, the relevant authorities have been neglecting the region’s education system, leaving the students’ future in jeopardy.

Noman, who completed his matriculation in Kolahoo, has firsthand experience with the town’s subpar education system. He was disheartened to observe a lack of dedicated teachers, compounded by the absence of those who were supposed to be present. Despite the school already struggling with a shortage of teachers, those who were present often failed to attend classes, leaving students without guidance and support. Noman’s experience highlights the systemic issues plaguing Kolahoo’s education system, where students are denied the opportunity to receive a quality education.

Furthermore, the severe shortage of classrooms has had a devastating impact on the school’s education system. Due to the lack of adequate learning spaces, students are forced to roam around the school premises, wasting their valuable time playing games instead of engaging in productive learning activities. This shortage not only hinders the students’ academic progress but also creates a chaotic and unproductive learning environment, ultimately affecting their overall educational experience.

Most critically, the lack of sanitation facilities is a major contributing factor to the high dropout rate among girls. Without access to proper toilets and hygiene facilities, girls feel uncomfortable and unsafe attending school, leading to a significant number of them abandoning their education. According to a local report, a substantial number of students, particularly girls, have dropped out of school due to the absence of adequate toilet facilities. This highlights the urgent need for schools to address the basic needs of female students, including access to sanitation and hygiene facilities, to ensure their comfort, safety, and continued education.

It is ironic that Balochistan, a province rich in natural resources, has rural areas that remain underdeveloped and neglected. The issues plaguing Kolahoo’s school, including the lack of teachers, classrooms, sanitation facilities, and textbooks, are a stark reminder of the government’s neglect. I urge the provincial government to take immediate action to address these issues and provide the necessary resources to develop the school and improve the education system in the area. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that the students of Kolahoo and other rural areas have access to quality education and a brighter future.

HAMMAL ZAHID,

Kolahoo.