Sunday, August 04, 2024
Seven domestic flights cancelled from Karachi Airport

Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   As many as seven more domestic flights were cancelled from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Saturday due to technical and operational reasons. PIA flight from Karachi to Sukkur PK-536 was cancelled while another PIF flight PK-310 was also called off. PIA flights PK-302 and 306 from Karachi to Lahore  were also shelved. Serene Air flight ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled along with Serene Air flight ER-522 from Karachi to Lahore. Air Sial flight PF-143 from  Karachi to Lahore was also called off.

Agencies

