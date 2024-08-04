Sunday, August 04, 2024
Sh Rasheed requests for public rally outside Lal Haveli

August 04, 2024
RAWALPINDI   -   Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed requested for a rally outside Lal Haveli on August 13.

Sheikh Rashid said that he requested the District Commissioner for the permission to celebrate Independence Day and rally outside the Lal Haveli on the night of August 13.

He further said that it’s a 50 year old tradition that we celebrate Independence Day and hold a rally on the night of August 13. Sheikh Rasheed was hopeful that the night rally will be allowed by the District Commissioner. He appealed to the public to participate in the historic rally organized on the night of August 13 from 10 pm to 12 midnight.

