Sindh govt set to distribute 0.2m solar kits among low-income families

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said that 200,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS) would be provided to low-income households selected through the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) data in all districts of the province.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of framework agreements for solar systems, he said that by the end of October first batch of 50,000 SHS kits would reach Karachi for onward distribution. The ceremony was held at CM House and was attended by Minister Energy Syed Nasir Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Secretary Energy Muadiq Khan, representatives of three private companies and other concerned officers.

Murad Shah said that the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) was being executed for Rs27.4 billion with the $100 million financial support of the World Bank.

According to the CM Component - III of the SSEP the Provision of 200,000 Solar Home Systems (SHS) to low-income households in all districts of the province under BISP Data. Murad Shah said that the Solar Home Systems would consist of an 80-100 W Solar PV Plate, a minimum 18 AH Lithium-ion battery, one DC fan, three LED bulbs and a mobile charging facility. The SHS set was shown to the CM, which he approved.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the system’s estimated cost was around Rs55,000, including transport, taxes and duties and would be provided to eligible low-income families at around 80 percent subsidy.

Sharing the criteria, the CM said that the selection of low income households has been made by using the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) register of low-income households as the criteria for household eligibility; the poverty scorecard ranging from 21 to 50 has been initially used. The BISP data ranging from 0-20 are those households, having no capacity of paying at least Rs6000 for a solar home system kit, the CM said and added that these poorest households would be provided solar kits under the Annual Development Program (ADB scheme) of the Energy Department.

Murad Shah said that the program was started in 2020, but the amount of subsidy was 40 per cent and the poor people were unable to pay the 60 per cent costs. He added that under the old programme only 322 systems were sold. “Now, with the support of WB, the subsidy amount has been increased up to 80 per cent but the program was delayed due to the devastating floods in 2022 and Covid-19”, he said.

The CM said that the project strategy was revised with an increase in subsidy and the Bulk procurement Model was adopted. He added that in the original project, 10 districts were selected, but under the revised program all 30 districts, including seven districts of Karachi have been included.

The CM said that the implementation strategy was being changed with the “Bulk procurement model” through international bidding in the light of World Bank procurement guidelines. The beneficiaries will be charged a small amount of Rs6000, he said. Through the International Bidding process under WB regulations, Framework Agreements will be signed with the selected firms for the supply of 200,000 SHS Kits in different batches based on requirements throughout the project period: July 2025.

The Sindh Minister Energy Nasir Shah said that in the Bidding process, 18 local and international firms participated, and of them, three firms have been qualified for the signing of Framework agreements. The companies include M/S Bboxx Ltd, UK, M/S Shenzen LEMI Technology Development Co. Ltd, China and M/S D.light Design Ltd, USA.

Nasir Shah told the CM that five NGOs working under the Sindh Peoples Housing Foundation Project (SPHF) have been contracted under the WB Direct Contracting Method, which would be responsible for collecting SHS from appointed warehouses, distribution, installation and replacement service.

The minister energy said that the Rs.6000 per SHS would be received from the beneficiary through a Bank Challan receipt of Sindh Bank limited by these distribution organizations before the delivery of the System. He added that a database management system has been developed through the web portal for the stakeholder coordination and transparency of the program execution.

The CM directed Minister Energy Syed Nasir Shah to appoint Independent Verification Agents (IVAs) to carry out random checks to ensure that SHS is only being distributed to eligible households, to follow up on any reported issues, and to ensure compliance by NGOs.

Nasir Shah told the CM that a dedicated helpline Number 021-111-222-262 has been acquired for registering the complaints.