Sunday, August 04, 2024
Sindh govt to provide solar panels to 200,000 households

Web Desk
10:35 AM | August 04, 2024
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the Sindh Government will supply solar panels to approximately 200,000 households as part of the Solar Energy Project. Speaking at a news conference in Karachi, the Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative aims to address the ongoing electricity shortage and alleviate the burden of high electricity bills for residents.

The Solar Energy Project, launched in collaboration with the World Bank, marks a significant step towards adopting clean and green energy. Under this flagship project, all government buildings and properties in the province will be converted to solar power. The Chief Minister highlighted that this transition would not only reduce operational costs but also contribute to lowering carbon emissions, promoting a more sustainable future.

