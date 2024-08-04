Sindhi singer suffering from serious health issues

SUJAWAL - Renowned singer Maheboob Khaskeli, hailing from a family of classical music and ghazal legends, is facing immense hardships due to poverty and neglect from the culture department. Despite his contributions to Sindhi music, Khaskeli is struggling with severe health issues, including liver and kidney complications. Khaskeli’s family has been synonymous with music, with his father Ustad Muhammad Ali Khaskeli and Allah Dino Khaskeli celebrated names in Sindh. Following in their footsteps, Maheboob established himself as a distinct singer in the 1990s, performing at numerous cultural events and singing for Sindhi movies alongside his father. Bedridden and weak, Khaskeli revealed to this correspondent that he was diagnosed with Hepatitis-B four years ago, which severely damaged his liver. He subsequently developed kidney complications, leaving him unable to walk. Financial constraints have prevented him from seeking proper treatment. Mujahid Khaskeli, Maheboob’s son, expressed his family’s disappointment, stating that despite their lifelong dedication to promoting Sindh’s culture, the culture department has neglected them in their time of need. The department’s sole contribution was a cheque for Rs50,000 two years ago, which was insufficient for his father’s treatment. Maheboob Khaskeli has an impressive discography of around 300 music albums, featuring songs in Saraiki, Urdu, and Sindhi languages. His plight highlights the need for support and recognition for artists who have enriched Sindhi culture.