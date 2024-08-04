Son killed, cop injured in Kashmore firing

KASHMORE - Unidentified gunmen shot dead son of a policeman and injured him here on Saturday, police said.

According to details, unknown armed men sprayed bullets at cop Lakhmir and his son in Shahi Bazaar of Kashmore leaving them critically injured. The culprits fled the scene and injured were shifted to hospital where son of the cop expired during treatment.

The police cordoned off the area after the attack and conducted search operation for the culprits. Sindh Home Minister taking the notice of the incident has sought report from SSP and he directed to arrest the culprits involved in attack on cop and his son.