Sunday, August 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Son killed, cop injured in Kashmore firing

Agencies
August 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KASHMORE   -  Unidentified gunmen shot dead son of a policeman and injured him here on Saturday, police said.

According to details, unknown armed men sprayed bullets at cop Lakhmir and his son in Shahi Bazaar of Kashmore leaving them critically injured. The culprits fled the scene and injured were shifted to hospital where son of the cop expired during treatment.  

The police cordoned off the area after the attack and conducted search operation for the culprits.  Sindh Home Minister taking the notice of the incident has sought report from SSP and he directed to arrest the culprits involved in attack on cop and his son.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1722656227.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024