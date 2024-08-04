Special attention being given to improve quality of education: DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain has said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special attention is being given to improve the quality of education in both girls and boys centers of excellence established in Sialkot under the Punjab Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority. The new members of the governing body will also play their important role. He expressed these views while presiding over the inaugural meeting of the newly elected governing body for the year 2024-2026 at the Center of Excellence for Girls Lady Anderson Sialkot.

The meeting was attended by Principal Syeda Iram Shirazi, Principal Center of Excellence for Boys Shehbaz Hassan, Professor Zeeba Zahoor (Principal Government Allama Iqbal College for Women), Abdul Shakoor Mirza (Representative Civil Society), Muhammad Ejaz Ghouri (Representative of Business Community) and Muhammad Imran Khan Lodhi (Representative Private Schools).

The DC said that Punjab Danish Schools and Centers of Excellence Authority has established Danish Boarding School and Center of Excellence to provide quality primary, secondary and higher secondary education to the less privileged and other sections of society and their results are very encouraging.

He said that the district administration of Sialkot will provide all possible support in the efforts made to further improve the performance of the students in the two Centers of Excellence established at Government Lady Anderson School and Government Pilot Secondary School in Sialkot, while the members of the new governing body will also make efforts for the improvement of these institutions. Appreciating the performance of Principal Syeda Iram Shirazi, he also expected Principal Shehbaz Hasan who was recently appointed at Boyer Center, to try his best to improve the educational standards of the institution.

It was decided in the meeting that the students of both schools will be taken to different industries of Sialkot while special lectures will also be organized for the training of male and female students. The members of the governing body will visit the centers and give suggestions to improve the performance of the students while the admissions of children in these centers and the parents of children who are not performing well in education will also be asked to pay special attention to the children. The members of the governing body expressed their gratitude for the election and expressed their commitment to cooperate fully with the administration of the centers. Principal Syeda Iram Shirazi thanked the DC for his determination to improve the performance of the centers and for the participation of all members.