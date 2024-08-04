Stepsons killed in matrimonial dispute in Kabirwala

In a tragic incident in Kabirwala, Punjab, a stepson allegedly murdered his two stepbrothers following a matrimonial dispute.

The victims, Qaiser Abbas and Nasir Abbas, were attacked by their stepson, Muneer Ahmed.

According to police, Muneer Ahmed shot one stepbrother and stabbed the other with a knife. Eyewitnesses reported that Muneer chased his second stepbrother through the streets before the fatal attack.

The police arrived at the scene promptly and have arrested Muneer Ahmed. Authorities are currently investigating the motives behind the killings and are working to ensure justice for the victims and their families. In a related incident, a man named Fahad killed his two brothers-in-law in Hanjarwal, Lahore, over a personal dispute.

Fahad, disgruntled by the return of his wife to her family, along with accomplices, shot Muzammil and Mudassir while they were working at a milk shop.