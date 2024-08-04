Telenor Velocity co-hosts She Loves Tech Islamabad 2024

ISLAMABAD - She Loves Tech, the world’s largest women-led startup competition, launched its Islamabad round, co-hosted by Telenor Velocity and organized by CIRCLE Women Association, with Sapphire as the merchandise partner. Held at Telenor Pakistan’s Campus ‘345’ in Islamabad, the competition brought together innovative women-led tech startups, industry experts, and ecosystem collaborators. The event saw the participation of 10 shortlisted women-led startups vying for a chance to compete in the National Finale in August. The winners of the National Finale will advance to the She Loves Tech South Asian Regional Round. The panel of judges included Ahsan Maykan - VP Consumer Marketing & Digital Platforms at Telenor Pakistan, Dr Saira Sadiqque - GM & Founder of MedIQ, Sumera Abbasi - Executive Director of TiE Islamabad, Ammar Majeed - Head of Digital at Telenor Pakistan, Fasieh Mehta - Global Partnerships Director at Epic Games, and Fizzah Haroon - Senior Manager Billing Systems & Digital Services at Telenor Pakistan. This year’s event marked the 8th edition of She Loves Tech in Pakistan, brought by CIRCLE Women Association. She Loves Tech Pakistan has established itself as a premier platform for women-led tech startups, offering customized workshops, mentorship initiatives, and access to a diverse network of mentors and ecosystem collaborators.

While talking about the event and the importance it upholds Sadaffe Abid, Founder and CEO of CIRCLE Women, said, “With Pakistan ranking low on the gender gap index and only 1% of entrepreneurs being women, She Loves Tech Pakistan plays a vital role in supporting women-led tech startups.” She further added that “We at CIRCLE Women Association aim to inspire women and girls to pursue their tech dreams and contribute to a more inclusive and successful nation.”

Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor, added, “Telenor is committed to leveling the digital playing field. By partnering with She Loves Tech, we’re investing in the potential of Pakistani women. With the country ranking a dismal 142nd in women’s economic participation, it’s clear that we must accelerate progress.”

Through Telenor Pakistan’s home-grown and collaborative initiatives like Digital Literacy Program with CIRCLE Women Association, Girls Learn Women Earn with World Bank, Digital Hackfair with Google and Telenor’s startup accelerator Velocity, the organisation is committed to developing a comprehensive ecosystem to support women-led etch startups. These efforts aim to bridge the gender gap and unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs, creating a more inclusive future.