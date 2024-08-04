Tensions escalate as Iran and Hezbollah may prepare for attack on Israel

Israeli and US officials have cautioned that Iran might launch an attack on Israel before Monday morning, according to US media reports.

The officials noted that Iran and Hezbollah appear to be finalizing their military strategies and political approvals.

It remains unclear whether any potential attack would be coordinated between Iran and Hezbollah or if they would act separately.

The situation has become increasingly tense following the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the death of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike on Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah launched around 50 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel’s Galilee region late Saturday night, claiming the attack was retaliation for recent Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon that resulted in two fatalities.

US President Joe Biden expressed hope that Iran would de-escalate the situation but admitted uncertainty about Iran's intentions.