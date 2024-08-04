Sunday, August 04, 2024
Terrabiz organises training on emotional intelligence, decision-making

August 04, 2024
KARACHI   -   Terrabiz, one of the leading corporate training companies, organized an “emotional intelligence and decision-making” session the other day at a local hotel. John Bentley, a renowned corporate trainer, was the main speaker. A number of professionals from different fields of the corporate world attended the session. John Bentley, the lead speaker, underscored the pivotal role of emotional intelligence in corporate decision-making because a staggering 70% of strategic failures can be attributed to poor decision-making by business leaders with low emotional intelligence. He mentioned that emotions influence 80% of decision-making, as per a survey carried out by Deloitte, hence, it is crucial to harness the power of emotional intelligence by effectively blending thinking with feelings to make optimal decisions. Business leaders and professionals of various trades should effectively learn adaptability and embrace optimism to cultivate the growth mindset in their professionals and provide lives, improving their emotional intelligence to the optimal level. Individuals should recognize triggers, overcome their stress, and apply consequential thinking to be smarter people with EI.  Hamza Wasi Hasim, Founder and CEO Terrabiz, stressed the importance of investing in human capital to enhance the productivity of human capital significantly through capacity-building programs led by globally recognized trainers and speakers. He urged both corporate and private sectors to invest in their workforce to ensure high performance in strategic decision-making.

