Tessori invites people to Governor House on Aug 14 to celebrate Independence Day

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Saturday announced that on August 14, we all will have to celebrate Independence Day with national enthusiasm and citizens are invited to come to Governor House with their families to celebrate this auspicious day.

He said this while talking to media on the occasion of distributing ration among deserving families here at the Governor House.

The Governor said the ration distribution process will be continued round the clock at Governor House and a target of distributing ration bags among 2 million deserving families will be achieved. He said so far ration bags were distributed among 690,000 deserving people.

Since the doors of the Governor House have been opened for the general public, 3 million people have visited the House, Tessori said, adding that laptops were also distributed among 8,000 youths so far. He said that 50,000 youth were being provided opportunity for having IT courses at the Governor House.

He said that on August 14, all citizens would come to the Governor House where the Independence Day cake cutting ceremony would be held while firework would be displayed as jubilation. He said that till August 14, he would talk to media every other day to highlight his initiatives and now it was up to the media to show this charity to the people so that the philanthropists could participate in this charity as many as possible. He urged the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and the business community to come forward and play their role in solving the issues of electricity, gas and water.

He said that he does not have resources but he was serving people with the help of philanthropists.