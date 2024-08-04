Sunday, August 04, 2024
Three terrorists arrested in Punjab: CTD

Three terrorists arrested in Punjab: CTD
Staff Reporter
August 04, 2024
LAHORE   -  Punjab’s Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Saturday claimed to have arrested three terrorists during 78 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab. According to a CTD spokesman, the operations were carried out in Faisalabad, Jhelum, Chakwal, during which the main commander of Daesh was arrested from Faisalabad. The CTD also recovered explosive materials,  three detonators, eight feet safety fuse wire, two IED bombs, bullets and weapons, mobile phones and cash from the terrorists. The terrorists have been identified as Abdul Wahab, Saifullah, Khurram Abbas. The terrorists wanted to spread fear and panic among people at different places. About  506 suspects were arrested during 952 combing operations this week, while 32,056 people were questioned in combing operations, the spokesman added. The CTD is following the goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to root out the scourge of terrorism, he added.

Staff Reporter

