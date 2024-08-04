Thrilling action continues at National Women's Football Club Championship 2024

The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 kept the excitement alive on the third day of its final stage at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad.

In the day's first match, Hazara Quetta WFC displayed their dominance on the field with a remarkable 7-0 victory over JAFA WFC. Farishata was the star of the match, scoring five goals and leading her team to a resounding win. Sadiqa and Farzana also contributed to the scoreboard, each netting a goal to secure the victory.

The second match saw TWK face off against Diya FC, resulting in another impressive performance. TWK triumphed with a staggering 13-0 scoreline. Anushay Usman led the charge with four goals, while Aqsa followed closely with three. Anmol Khan and Anmol Hira each scored two goals and Ayda added one more to complete the emphatic win for TWK.