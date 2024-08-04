Trend of referring patients to other hospitals not to be tolerated

SIALKOT - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Health Major General (Retired) Dr. Azhar Mehmood Kayani visited Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital. During the more than three-hour long visit, he made a detailed inspection of all the departments of the hospital. He presided over a meeting of the District Health Authority while a briefing was also given regarding Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College and Teaching Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Dr. Huma Kayani, Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) MS Dr. Sohail Anjum, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Aslam, DHOs and Heads of Department were also present. Dr Azhar Mehmood Kayani said that the purpose of his visit on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is to review medical facilities in government hospitals of Iqbal’s city. He said that the administration of KMSMC, AIMTH, Sardar Begum Hospital should prepare comprehensive proposals for the improvement of medical facilities which will be submitted to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the facilities provided to the patients in the trauma center and directed that doctors and staff should be present with the patients in case of emergency. Dutiful doctors and staff should be appointed in emergencies, he added. Kayani said that medicines and tests should be provided to patients from within the hospital and action would be taken against doctors and medical staff who order medicines from outside and steps will be taken for quick delivery of CT scan machine in case of emergency. He said that the trend of referring patients to other hospitals will not be tolerated and Principal KMSMC and MS AIMTH should discourage such elements. “It is the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister that state-of-the-art medical facilities should be available to patients and for this purpose the Punjab government is spending billions of rupees annually,” he added. He said that 3,000 to 4,000 nurses were being recruited in the province through the Public Service Commission and issues including the approval of the Board of Directors to run the administrative affairs of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital will be resolved soon. He inspected the Cardiac Ward, OPDs, Echo and ETT rooms and appreciated the facilities provided here.He said that operation theaters for heart surgery and feasibility for setting up angiography ward would also be made. He was told in the District Health Authority meeting that 130 hospitals were running in Sialkot district under the primary and secondary health care, 4961 patients are examined daily in OPD of THQ hospitals, 2367 in Rural Health Centers and 7480 in Primary Health Centers.