UK govt tells British nationals in Lebanon to ‘leave now’

London - The UK government on Saturday urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately, amid fears of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah and a broader regional conflict.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said British nationals should depart the Middle Eastern country “now while commercial options remain available”. “Tensions are high, and the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” said Foreign Minister David Lammy. “While we are working round the clock to strengthen our consular presence in Lebanon, my message to British nationals there is clear -- leave now.”

The Foreign Office said it was “strengthening” its support for Britons in the country by deploying “border force, consular officials and military personnel to the region”.

The officials will offer “additional support” to embassy staff while the military personnel will provide embassies with “operational support to help British nationals”, the ministry said.

“This is alongside Landing ship RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Duncan already being in the eastern Mediterranean to support allies with humanitarian requirements, with the Royal Air Force also putting transport helicopters on standby,” the statement added.

“With the potential for exit routes out of Lebanon -- including roads -- being affected, limited, or closed, due to events escalating with little warning, teams will continue to urge British nationals to leave while commercial options remain available.”