Unified Support

Despite its deeply divided political landscape and frequent inability to collaborate effectively, the Pakistani government and its various political parties have shown remarkable composure and maturity in rallying behind Palestine and its struggle for freedom against a genocidal regime. Following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Pakistani government not only stood firmly with Iran and Hamas in condemning this blatant violation of international law by Israel, but it did so at the highest levels, with the foreign minister issuing the strongest possible condemnation. The National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution denouncing the action and reaffirming their support for Palestine. Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, chief of Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), met with Hamas leaders in Qatar to offer condolences and discuss the way forward.

These developments are commendable, as Pakistan must do whatever it can within its limited capacity to support the Palestinian cause. While it may not be able to contribute strategically, militarily, or economically, it can still offer diplomatic support and advocacy for the Palestinian movement, especially now that Pakistan has become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. Pakistan’s backing of Hamas, particularly in the latter’s call for an “extraordinary meeting” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address this issue, is once again commendable.

Pakistan, along with other Middle Eastern countries, must now unite and set aside their geopolitical and religious differences in the face of a common enemy that grows more reckless by the day. The Shah of Iran’s leadership in leading funeral prayers for the slain Hamas leader, despite differences in religious sects—a point often highlighted and exaggerated by external commentators—demonstrates that cooperation is not only possible but is indeed happening in real-time.

In this critical moment, unity is imperative. The region’s leaders must leverage their vast resources to bring an end to the illegal apartheid regime in Palestine.