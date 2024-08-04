Wanted suspect arrested in injured condition in encounter

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad police have arrested an alleged street criminal wanted by Hyderabad and other districts’ police in injured condition in an encounter. The police spokesman informed here that a squad of the City police station was carrying out routine checking in Khai Road area near Haji Shah mosque when 2 suspects riding on a motorbike opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. The spokesman Awais Rajput claimed that in the exchange of fire the suspect Muhammad Fayaz sustained a gunshot to his leg and he was subsequently apprehended. However, his associate managed to escape. According to Rajput, Faizan was wanted in 9 criminal cases to the police in Hyderabad and other districts. He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot wound.