Waqar Mehdi rejects JI allegation regarding rain situation in city

KARACHI - General Secretary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh Waqar Mehdi has rejected the recent statement by the opposition leader in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) regarding cleanliness during the ongoing rains in metropolis and termed allegations as baseless and an attempt to gain media attention through criticism. He stated that since Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate did not become the mayor, they were finding faults even in good initiatives. In a statement, Waqar Mehdi emphasized that despite significant rainfall, Karachi’s roads remain clean and traffic was flowing smoothly. He urged Jamaat-e-Islami leaders not to play politics on the basis of unfound allegations. He said all major and minor drains in Karachi are operational. Mehdi pointed out that during the rains, Jamaat-e-Islami’s town chairmen were not in the field. Waqar Mehdi noted that, under the directives of CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh’s ministers, advisors and special assistants were fulfilling their responsibilities during the rain emergency.

The staff of KMC and Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation was remain active and diligent in their duties. He advised Jamaat-e-Islami to focus on serving the public instead of engaging in unwarranted criticism.