Youme Istehsal will be observed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - Youm-e-Istehsal will be observed on Monday as a day to express support for the Kashmiri people’s right to freedom and lodge strong protest over India’s illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019.

This was decided at a special meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today, to review preparations for Youm-e-Istehsal. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Muzaffarabad on August 5 to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and to vehemently condemn India’s unilateral and illegal actions. He will also deliver a significant policy statement on Youm-e-Istehsal. The meeting emphasized that India’s actions on August 5, 2019, to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status have been rejected by the international community, Kashmiris, and Pakistanis alike.

On Youm-e-Istehsaal, special walks will be held, and events will take place across the federal territories, all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Special broadcasts will be aired to highlight the contributions of the leaders of the Kashmir freedom movement, the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, and the harsh realities of Indian oppression.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, advisors, and senior government officials, who gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the preparations for Youm-e-Istehsal.