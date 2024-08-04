Zheng Qinwen makes history with Olympic singles gold

PARIS - Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic Games tennis singles gold medal on Saturday when she defeated Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the final.Zheng came through 6-2, 6-3, winning only China’s second ever tennis gold after Li Ting and Sun Tiantian’s women’s doubles triumph at Athens in 2004. Zheng’s victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros where in 2011 celebrated compatriot Li Na became China’s first Grand Slam champion in a landmark moment for the sport.”Nothing can describe my emotion, every round was super difficult and I did everything I could to get a medal for my country,” said Zheng.”I feel my country will be proud of me, I’m proud of myself. My family are at home, I’m sure they are screaming at the TV. “I just fight every match. I have a special energy playing for my country. I never give up.” Earlier Australia’s Matthew Ebden and John Peers won the men’s doubles gold with a thrilling victory over Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States.The unseeded pair came back from a set and break down to win 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/1), 10-8 against their fourth-seeded opponents.