Zohaib clinches doubles title at ATF 14&U C’ship in Thailand

LAHORE - Zohaib Afzal Malik has brought honor to Pakistan by winning the boys’ doubles title at the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) 14& Under Championship in Bangkok, Thailand. Paired with Men Hei Chui of Hong Kong, Zohaib showcased exceptional talent and determination throughout the tournament. The duo triumphed over Raymond Parrod of Indonesia and Rungu Tian of China with a score of 6-3, 7-5. The Pak-China pair started strong, conceding only three games to take the first set 6-3. In the second set, they faced stiff resistance but ultimately prevailed 7-5, securing the prestigious championship title. President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, congratulated Zohaib on his remarkable achievement. He praised the youngster’s performance and urged him to continue his hard work and dedication. “Zohaib represents the bright future of Pakistan tennis. We will continue to support him under the PTF’s banner to help him excel at higher levels,” Aisam stated. Zohaib said: “I am thankful to ACE Tennis Academy and its owner and PTF President Aisamul Haq for the unwavering support, which has greatly contributed to my growth as a player. Their backing has been instrumental in helping me achieve international recognition for my country. With their continued support, I am confident in my ability to excel at higher levels and win more honors for Pakistan,” the young tennis star said. Zohaib, who is also a promising student at LGS DHA Phase V, further appreciated the contributions of his coach Muhammad Khalid and trainer Muhammad Arshad Javed. He credited them for transforming him into a professional player capable of competing on both national and international circuits. “Credits also goes to SA Group and my parents, whose continuous support is making a big difference. I am also thankful to Troops Academy in Thailand for honing and refining my skills, which has led to international title victories. With the full support of my parents, I am eager to represent my country in ATP and Grand Slam events,” he added.

“This victory marks a significant milestone in Zohaib’s burgeoning career and serves as an inspiration for young athletes in Pakistan. His success at the ATF Championship not only highlights his personal dedication but also underscores the growing potential of tennis talent in the country. As Zohaib continues to train and compete, we eagerly anticipate his future achievements on the global stage,” remarked Zohaib’s father, Aamir Malik.