Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized 240-kg meat of dead animals and sealed the slaughter house in addition to getting a case registered against its owner. A spokesman for the authority said here on Saturday that a team, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a slaughter house situated at Gojra Road near Painsara and seized more than 240- kg meat of dead animals before its transportation to hotels and restaurants. The PFA teams also sealed premises of the slaughter house and took the supply van into custody. A case was also got registered against owner of the slaughter house while further action against him was under progress, he added. 20 SHOPKEEPERS FINED OVER PROFITEERING The Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs33,000 fine on 20 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one for violating the law in the district during the past 12 hours. A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 576 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 20 of them involved in profiteering and overcharging. The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering. Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested one shopkeeper over violation of the law and sent him behind bars for further action, spokesman added.