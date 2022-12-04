Share:

RAWALPINDI -Dead bodies of three tourists were found under mysterious circumstances in room of a private hotel while another tourist was found unconscious in his room in Patriata, Murree, informed sources on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Awais, Faisal Ayaz and Muhammad Shah Rukh. The unconscious person was identified as Muhammad, they said. The dead bodies and the unconscious man were moved to hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment.

Police said the tourists might have died due to suffocation caused by gas-cylinder heaters.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti has directed DPO Murree and SDPO to initiate strict legal action against the hotel owner besides launching an awareness campaign to restrain tourists from getting gas heaters on rent from hotel owners. The incident took place in the limits of Police Station Patriata, however, no FIR was registered so far by the police.

“We have launched investigation into tragic incident and will take strict action against the responsible,” said SDPO Murree Azhar.

He said that police and rescue workers rushed to the hotel after receiving information about the incident.

He added the rescuers moved the four tourists to hospital but three of them expired. Police are investigating the cause of death of the three tourists, he said. He said the case would be registered against hotel owners.