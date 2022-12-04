Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said flood water from eighty percent affected areas has been drained out while efforts are being made to ensure revival of educational activities in the province. Talking to media in Karachi on Saturday, he said the provincial government is working for mitigating sufferings of the affected people. He said a donor’s conference will be held next year so that the flood-affected people are compensated in a better way.