TANK - Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shair Afridi have officially launched the polio campaign by giving polio drops to the children here in the DC office. The event was also attended by administrative and health officials. On the occasion, district health officer and polio officials briefed the deputy commissioner about the arrangements for the polio campaign. The DC said that the armed forces would provide full support to the administration during the campaign.