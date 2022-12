Share:

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 141 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday. He informed that during an operation near GT Road Peshawar, ANF recovered 72 kg opium, 38 kg heroin and 24 kg hashish from a luxury vehicle and arrested two accused residents of Malakand.