LAHORE - Aram Bagh Club and Civil Tigers Club reached the 2nd Abdul Nasir Memorial U-19 Basketball Tournament finalat Aram Bagh Courts Karachi. In thefirst semifinal, Aram Bagh Club defeated Monsters Club by 42-38 with Hasan Ali (23 points, Moaz Ashraf (10) and Saad Salahuddin (8) playing well for the winners. The second semifinal was won by Civil Tigers Club, who beat Naval Housing Club 50-47. Haris Shahid (14), Daniyal Khan Marwat(11) and Rafi Salahuddin (11) were top performers.