HYDERABAD-An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has rejected the bail plea of the CTD inspector and two cops in the case of the alleged kidnapping for ransom of a Hindu businessman from the Qasimabad area of Hyderabad.

Inspector at Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Javed Shaikh and two cops were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and demanding Rs5 million ransom from Hyderabad’s businessman Sagar Kumar.

The police and Rangers had arrested the CTD inspector and his two cops while receiving Rs5 million ransom money in a joint operation conducted on November 22. All the arrested CTD cops were part of the Terror Financing Unit of the CTD.