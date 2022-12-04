Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ata Tarar said on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for starting a vicious campaign against retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In his latest tweet, the SAPM said that the lies and hypocrisy of the PTI leadership have gone beyond limits as soon as General Bajwa retired.

Atta Tarar further wrote that Imran Niazi kept asking former army chief to stop the no-confidence motion unconstitutionally and levelled false allegations when he refused.

He further said that the PTI should be ashamed of itself for giving an offer in return to the unconstitutional demand.