December 10 is celebrated as an international human rights day acros the world as it was on this day, some 74 years ago, that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a document called the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by 48 votes against 0. Among those 48 member states, Pakistan was one.

As Pakistan is signatory to it, and one of its pioneers, the country is under moral obligation to conform to it. In fact, it has adopted some of the rights from it. And the 1973 constitution, like previous ones, contains a chapter entitled Fundamental Rights which provides for basic human rights such as the right to life and security of person, freedom of expression, to mention but a few.

However, one is saddened to know that the country has not been able to make much progress in upholding these rights and ensuring complete compliance with all 30 Article of the famous document, UDHR. The rights and principles ingrained in it have been violated in the past and continue to be violated now.

For starters, forced conversions of non-Muslim girls is still a serious human rights issue. Women and young girls mostly belonging to Hindu and Christian communities are forcefully abducted and made to convert through coercion, and are later married to Muslim men. With every forced conversion, it is circulated that the girl had adopted the religion through her own choice and under no compulsion. However, the ground reality is far cry from is stated.

According to a 2019 report of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, approximately 1000 cases of forced conversions occur in Pakistan every year. Much to our dismay, there are no laws against it. As this practice is more commonplace in Sindh, an Anti-Conversion Bill was proposed in the Sindh Assembly but it could not be enacted into law as religious parties objected to it. Thus the bill could not become an act.

Another violation of the UDHR in Pakistan is the chilling practice of honour killing. Article 3 says that everyone has the right to life. Every year hundreds of women are put to death just because they exercise their right to marry a man of their choosing. A woman who does this is considered to have brought dishonour on the family and her death is viewed as the only option to restore that ‘supposed honour’. According to a report of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, in 2015 alone some 1100 women were slaughtered for this reason.

Unlike forced conversions, this practice is criminalised and, like an ordinary murder, is punishable by a death sentence under PPC. Nonetheless, the offence goes unpunished as the perpetrators are hardly meted out punishment. It is widely believed that honour killing is never viewed as an ordinary murder. Even a man in the street never questions the validity of this. Thus law enforcement agencies do not take it the way they do an ordinary murder either.

Brutal and inhumane infliction of torture inside jails is also a violation of basic human rights. Imprisoned people are tortured both physically and mentally so as to take information or confessions from them. This results in the imprisoned facing psychological issues and sometimes leads to their death. The death of Salahuddin Ayubi of Gujranwala in jail is a case in point. Though it is a crime, it also remains unpunished because of the ambiguity surrounding the definition of torture.

Freedom of expression is yet another serious human rights issue. Journalists, media practitioners and individuals who express themselves are kidnapped, imprisoned, tortured and sometimes killed. As per the ranking of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Pakistan ranked at 145 position out of 180 countries in its global press freedom report. This reveals how serious this issue is.

Enforced disappearances is one more issue facing human rights in Pakistan. As against the Article 10 of the UDHR, people are abducted. Sometimes they are released and at other times they never appear again. According to a monthly summary report of Commission of Inquiry of Enforced Disappearances, until August 2021, some 2240 complaints regarding this issue were still pending.

Additionally, domestic violence is still yet to be criminalised despite the fact that it is a violation of Article 5 of UDHR. As outlined in the report of 2017-2018 Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey, about 28% of married women continue to be beaten by their husband for petty reasons which include “burning the food or going out without telling him.” And sometimes, they are even murdered, as witnessed in the case of Qurutulain of Hyderabad.

As the world is going to celebrate the day for human rights, it is high time that the current government works to accomplish what previous governments have failed to. It should ensure that forced conversions, torture inside jails, enforced disappearances and domestic violence, are criminalised. And the laws concerning honour killing are implemented in letter and spirit so that perpetrators of this crime are punished.

As Sindh Assembly’s attempt to criminalise forced conversions failed due to opposition from religious parties, the federal government should play its part in getting an Anti-Conversion laws passed by taking religious scholars on board, for religion is the only impediment to it. Forced conversions are illegal no matter how pious they seem.

Also, there is a need to criminalise enforced disappearances. Speaking about this matter, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had said that PM Khan was determined to criminalise it. However, no bill to that effect had been proposed in the parliament. Thus the government needs to walk its talk.

More importantly, the government needs to ensure full freedom of expression. People as well as the media have the right to censor it, for censorship of the government is more often in the interest of the public. Any attempt to stifle critical voices will lead to dire consequences. It is time it did away with its tactics to ‘erase critical voices’ through ordinances like Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance.