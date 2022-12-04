Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Saturday asked his supporters and party workers to get ready prepare for the next general elections and start election campaigning in their constituencies, no matter the government announces the date for early polls or not. “We will be dissolving the assemblies this month and move towards elections,” the former prime minister said while addressing his party’s parliamentary members from KP via video link Saturday. He reiterated that PTI was only ready to talk to the coalition leader on elections, warning that he would otherwise dissolve the assemblies where his party is in power. “Parvez Elahi has given me a goahead. He has said he is standing with me and would dissolve assemblies on the call.” Imran also told party parliamentarians that PDM member parties were afraid of going to polls, knowing that the country was facing the worst-ever economic crisis and the masses would not vote for them. He said the coalition government’s roadmap had been reduced to registering cases against PTI leaders, getting him disqualified and arresting him as already indicated by PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, harassing PTI workers, and getting their own corruption cases closed. The former premier added that the country needed urgent elections so that political stability could be ensured and businesses, investors, as well as the outer world, could regain trust to work with Pakistan and boom its economy. “The country needs political stability as economic stability will also come with political stability,” Khan said. “Our members should prepare for polls. We will soon announce dissolution of the assemblies,” said the deposed prime minister who was removed from the power in April through the no confidence vote in the National Assembly. He added that the elections are the need of the country and not the PTI’s, even “if there is a delay in polls, it will benefit the PTI”. Sharing his views on the coalition government’s stance on the elections, Khan said that the government is trying to delay the polls in the fear of defeat, claiming that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is towing the incumbent government’s line. “The ‘facilitators’ who brought them don’t know where the country’s is going. It is my prediction that they will flee after leaving the country on the brink of destruction. The PDM leaders will leave the country and go abroad,” the former prime minister said. Retracting to his invitation for talks with the PML-N-led coalition government in the Centre, the PTI chief said, “I tried to explain to them yesterday but the wrong message was conveyed. They misunderstood my message. What will we talk to them about? It cannot happen.” The ousted premier, when speaking about Senator Azam Swati’s arrest and ‘torture’, said that everyone has to protest for the senator. “Azam Swati was tortured just for criticising in a tweet.”