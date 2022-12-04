Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Customs recovered foreign currency from a passenger traveling to Dubai from Karachi.

According to spokesperson for Customs on Saturday, the Customs officials on Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) arrested a passenger identified as Shahid after recovery of 16,940 Euros, 1,500 US dollars, 1300 Turkish Lira, and 100,000 Pakistani rupees from his luggage.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Besides, the Customs authorities at JIAP during last week recovered 78 bottles of liquor, 40-tonne of beer and 610 cartons of cigarettes from different passengers traveling to and from Karachi.

Rangers arrest ring

leader of drug peddlers, robbers gang

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation in Yousuf Goth, Baldia Town arrested an alleged gang leader of drug peddlers and robbers gang.

According to a news release on Saturday, the arrested was identified as Jalal, as a 9mm pistol, 100 rounds and 30 packets of gutka were recovered from his possession.

The accused was involved in drug peddling, multiple robberies in different areas of Karachi, and providing weapons on rent to criminals.

Raids were being conducted to arrest his other accomplices. He had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

ANF seizes huge quantities of heroin, opium, hashish

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) held five accused in countrywide anti-narcotics operations and seized different drugs on Saturday.

As per ANF sources, the ANF officials recovered 1kg and 20 grams of heroin from the trolley bag of a passenger during searching at Karachi International Airport.

The accused was going to Nepal from Karachi and was said to be the resident of Quetta. In another action, the ANF thwarted an attempt to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab in a luxury vehicle at main GT Road near Peshawar. Two accused who were the residents of Malakand were arrested and 72kg of opium, 38kg of heroin and 24 kg of hashish were recovered from their possession.

“3kg 700 grams of hashish, 2kg 700 grams of opium were also recovered in three different operations near Attock Burhan Toll Plaza and three accused were detained,” said ANF officials.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are underway.