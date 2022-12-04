Share:

Earlier, a matured international Sukuk bond, worth $1 billion was paid days ahead of schedule by the State Bank. This shows a good turn-around as the credit default swap (CDS) had hit a record high of 123% in November and indicated a high risk of default. Had we failed to repay this bond, the consequences could have been disastrous as international floating bonds cannot be rolled over.

It must also be noted Pakistan’s foreign debt has only 7-8 percent bond repayments. The remainder, including commercial, multilateral, and bilateral debts, are also significant pressure on the economy, but they can be rolled over. For example, Saudi Arabia extended the period of its $3 billion deposit at the SBP on Friday. It is also good that earlier this week, a $500 million payment was received from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Both improvements relieve pressure on foreign exchange reserves which have been significantly depleted.

Currently, forex reserves stand at $7.5 billion, barely enough for a five to six-week import cover. This figure is more drastic when compared to 15 months ago when they were $20 billion. Likewise, while early payment has helped dodge near-term default, Pakistan still needs to repay about $25 billion in FY23 and another $25-26 billion in FY24. It also continues to face a dollar liquidity crunch and awaits IMF’s ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility.

Given the situation, it is good that repayment has been early and smooth, but it must be kept in mind that there is a constant current account deficit to be financed and remaining debts to be paid. There are also future bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025 so we must continue this aim of early repayment. A control on expenditure, careful and tight fiscal and monetary policies, and reappropriated PSDPs are also needed.