Diversity is a formal term, mostly referring to the amalgamation of civilized hubs of various castes, cultures, traditions and religions sharing equivalent branches of love and harmony at a common territory.

Different historians and scholars have contributed in exploring the simple fundamentals of why diversity exists in enriched civilized nations. A formal panacea to dissolve informal inconvenience, irrational and insane conflicts that leads to the extinction of prosperity.

The term diversity is not bound to a territorial honour, but, eventually is capable of appearing in small towns, classrooms and in a family as well. A little effort is required to please the goddess of success and prosperity who willingly blesses local strata with the gift of diversity. That little effort is nonetheless but justice and equality which positively thrives youth. An introspection, like a thin needle connecting each piece of cloth and shaping a beautiful dress, is something that probably can help in understanding diversity through various aspects.

SAJID ALI NAICH,

KHAIRPUR.