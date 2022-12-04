Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Guard Group 10-8½ in the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints match played here at Jinnah Polo Fieldson Saturday.Nicolas Antinori emerged as star of the day with stupendous six goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a brace and Omer Asjad Malhi and Osman Aziz Anwar hit one each. Taimur Ali Malik and Taimur Ali Noon thrashed three goals each and Hamza Ejaz and Saqib Khak wani struck one goal each for the losing team. Three important matches will be played today (Sunday).