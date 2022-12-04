Share:

A five-day anti-polio sub-national immunization campaign begins in nine districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

According to the Emergency Operation Center, the districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swat, Khyber, DI Khan, Tank and South Waziristan.

More than two million children of five years of age will be vaccinated during the campaign.

The polio teams will visit door to door to vaccinate the children. They will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure vaccination of every child.

Tight security measures have been taken to ensure security of polio teams in the province.