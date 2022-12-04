Share:

Rawalpindi-The foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of new building of Police Station Dhamial was held here on Saturday.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja along with City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadim Bukhari laid the foundation stone of the new building of PS Dhamial.

SP Security Faisal Salim, police officers, and local notables of area were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja while addressing the ceremony said that the construction of the new police station was a good example of community policing and best service provision to citizens. He said that PS Dhamial would be useful as citizens were saved from the long travel to get registered their complaints.

“The construction of buildings of Chakri, Patriata and now Dhamial will provide convenience to the citizens,” he said.

He claimed that very best police team was serving in Rawalpindi under command of CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari said that the new police station would help in better policing and better service delivery to the citizens.

CPO said that with the construction of the police station building, it would be possible to provide better facilities for the force also.

He said that construction of separate police stations would help in wiping out crime from Dhamial.