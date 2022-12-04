Share:

Amid a countrywide celebration of Sindh Culture Day on Sunday, the German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz put on beautiful Sindhi attire to celebrate the rich and profound heritage of the Sindhi people.

The German Consulate General released a video on the occasion that showed a proper celebration was held there to mark the day.

In the video, the German Consulate General, Rüdiger Lotz said that cultural exchanges and dialogues are an integral part of international relations in the modern world.