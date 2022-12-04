Share:

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal says government has taken solid measures to strengthen national institutions, foreign policy, economy, and governance.

Talking to a private news channel he appreciated the tough decisions of the coalition government and said that government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working round the clock to revive economic and business sectors.

The Minister advised the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan to stop hatching conspiracy against the national institutions of the country.

He said the PTI leaders are playing with the country for vested interests.