Share:

LAHORE - Dec 03 (APP):The annual Chrysanthemum (Gul-e-Daudi) exhibition, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), kicked off at Jilani Park here on Saturday. PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani and Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed inaugurated the week-long exhibition, started from Dec 3. Director Headquarters Tariq Shahzad, Director Admin Syed Musa, Director Jilani Park Jaleel Ahmad and Spokesperson Hassan-ul-Haq were also present.