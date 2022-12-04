Share:

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Khan Soho on Saturday said the electric company was performing well despite limited resources. He said this while addressing a ceremony organised by HCCI at the Chamber’s office here. He said that online public hearings initiated by his office had yielded better results in addressing customers’ problems. He said that the electric company was making arrangements for the repair of transformers. He, however, said that HESCO was endeavoring to improve revenue recovery which was 70pc as a whole and the rest 30 percent stood default. He sought the cooperation of HCCI in the recovery of revenue from commercial sectors. He said HESCO would be providing quality services despite limited resources, adding that 32 feeders of HESCO have zero line losses.