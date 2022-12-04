Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday demanded that the party lawmaker Senator Azam Khan Swati must be released instantly. First talking to twitter and later in a statement issued by PTI, Khan said that 74-year-old heart patient Swati must be released immediately claiming that he has not committed any crime to deserve this mental torture. Meanwhile, Khan wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, demanding formation of a judicial commission into the mysterious killing of journalist Arshad Sharif. In a letter, PTI chairman requested to constitute a judicial commission and take suo moto notice on the assassination of Sharif in Kenya.