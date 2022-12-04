Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that former prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a constitutional way and he did nothing for the province of Sindh.

While talking to media after attending the event held at Saint Paul English High School on Saturday, the chief minister said that it is vain to expect anything from Khan. He further stated that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is always ready for elections.

While responding to a question asked about victims of flood-hit areas, the Sindh chief minister said that the provincial government is doing sincere efforts to provide relief to the victims.

The chief minister said that the recent flood was the worst in the history of the country. Murad said that the donors conference is scheduled to be held in January.

He also criticised former premier Imran Khan while saying that he visited Sukkur during the flood but returned soon after having lunch. He said that Khan did nothing during his tenure.

The Sindh chief minister confirmed that negotiations are underway with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and their reservations will be addressed.